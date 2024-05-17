'Naked and Afraid XL' Survivalists Face off Against a Massive Caiman in Exclusive Sneak Peek

'Naked and Afraid XL' survivalists Adam Kavanaugh and Heather Smith may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Naked and Afraid XL survivalists Adam Kavanaugh and Heather Smith are putting their wilderness skills to the test as they face off against a huge caiman in the badlands of Colombia. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the Discovery survival show, the teammates are traipsing through the woods when Adam catches sight of what will hopefully be their next meal – a massive caiman lurking in the water.

The caiman won't be easy to trap, so when Adam spots the creature, he tries to contain his excitement while alerting Heather to his find. "Heather, there's a caiman," he whispers eagerly as she carefully makes her way over to the water's edge with him. "I see a caiman," he explains. "I don't wanna spook it."

Moving slowly so as not to startle the creature, Adam explains he's going to "make a quick lasso and try to lasso it." He continues, "I'm quickly rigging up the paracord line because once I have the cord around its neck, it's gonna be safer for us to control it."

With his makeshift lasso in hand, Adam says his plan is to "be slow" and loop the rope over the caiman before it realizes what's going on. As Adam takes tiny steps toward the caiman in the water, we hear a splash and an expletive as the caiman slips away once again. "So I'm trying to noose the caiman, but my paracord keeps slipping off," he explains.

"Rope it and I'll get your spear and chuck it to you to get it," Heather tells Adam, rushing off to grab his weapon as the Aussie notes, "I just gotta be careful, 'cause it's starting to move." Pulling the cord back, Adam exclaims, "Oh you're kidding me," as he reveals that the caiman has started to move back down into the water in response to the disturbance. "We cannot lose this thing," he says seriously.

As Heather returns to the scene, her arrival is met with a flurry of action as the clip comes to an end. Will the survivalists manage to hook their next meal? Also during Sunday's episode of Naked and Afraid XL, "the trek through Colombia's badlands puts the team at risk" as Chris battles a mystery illness and Nathan reveals a secret to his partners "as tension rises."

All-new episodes of Naked and Afraid XL premiere Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.