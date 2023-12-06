'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Finalist to Make Broadway Debut

Ariana Madix's public heartbreak isn't slowing down her career. In fact, it's given her a career boost. On the heels of her impressive Dancing With the Stars run as a competitor in the ABC reality series' 32nd season, she will make her Broadway debut. The move is a long time coming for Madix, who majored in musical theatre when she was a student at Flager College. She moved to New York City post-graduation with big dreams but moved to Los Angeles after becoming disgruntled with the audition grind. Instead of landing acting roles, she found notoriety on Vanderpump Rules. Her dreams were set aside further while she supported her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandavol as he opened several bars. After his cheating scandal rocked her world in Season 10 of the show, she took her pain and focused on herself and her desires. Now, she'll star as as Roxie Hart for a limited eight-week run in the long-running hit, Chicago.

"It's just the biggest dream come true," she said on Live with Kelly and Mark of her casting while announcing the news."I cannot believe this is real life. I'm going to cry." Chicago is Broadway's longest-running American musical in history. Madix will follow in the footsteps of other Bravo stars who had their own stints in the show. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burrus and NeNe Leakes have played the character. Other notable celebrities who've played Hart include Brandy, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, and Melanie Griffith.

In addition to Broadway, Madix has a new cocktail book, and several high-profile brand partnerships Her run in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City will Jan. 29, 2024 and will go through March 24. Tickets are on sale now.