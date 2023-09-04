'Love Island USA': Bergie and Taylor Share What His Family Really Thinks of Their Relationship (Exclusive)

Throughout Love Island USA Season 5, fans were rooting for Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen to find a connection. Thanks to Casa Amor, he was able to form a close bond with Taylor Smith. The couple even ended up leaving the season as boyfriend and girlfriend. Even though they had a relatively drama-free time in the Villa, things did hit a snag when Bergie received a video message from his grandfather, who voiced his concerns about the relationship. What do Bergie's grandparents actually think about their relationship? The pair told PopCulture.com all about it.

Bergie explained that his grandfather's words were somewhat taken out of context. He said that his grandparents sat down for a lengthy interview and that fans were shown "bits and clips" from it including the "forced" chemistry comment. In regards to that take, Bergie said, "It was looking forced, but with all the awkwardness, and I'm an awkward person, I could understand where he [was] coming from. Maybe it does look forced, but at the end of the day, we're still together."

Even though his grandfather did offer up that comment, the reality star added that his grandparents "did not like" that their words got lost in translation with the editing involved. Apparently, they actually have a more positive take on their relationship than what was shown. "They're all for it. They're super excited to meet Taylor," Bergie shared. "All of my family has been supportive of our relationship, and they're just super excited to meet Taylor."

Bergie's family is on board with the relationship, but where will the pair take things next? Given that they're in two different places in the country, they may be doing long distance for a little bit. But, they are committed to making their relationship work. Taylor acknowledged that Bergie did say that he "was willing to move for his person." However, since she only recently moved to Dallas and isn't sure if that's where she wants to put down roots, it's hard to say where they'll ultimately end up.

"That's the reason why we're not in the position right now of being like, 'Yeah, he can see himself in Dallas,' because I don't even know where I can see myself in settling down," Taylor said. "I'm going to visit Minnesota with him next weekend. So I'm super excited to see, and I guess we'll just see what happens once we keep this long distance up. If it really does keep going the way it does, then we will probably come to a point of seeing who's going to move for who and where opportunities lie and everything like that."

For more from our interview with Bergie and Taylor, head to PopCulture.com's YouTube page to watch the conversation in full. All episodes of Love Island USA Season 5 are currently available to watch on Peacock.