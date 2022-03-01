‘Love Is Blind’ Star’s Family Tells Ex-Fiance to Stay Away From Her

The family of one Love is Blind star isn’t appreciative of what went down on the Netflix series. Deepti Vempati’s brother Sunny Vempati and his partner Hina wrote a tribute to her following the Season 2 finale of the series, per Us Weekly. In their joint message, they didn’t mince words about Deepti’s former fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

On Instagram, Sunny and Hina penned a joint statement in which they shared their support for Deepti following the events of the finale. As viewers saw, Deepti told Shake at the altar that she couldn’t marry him, explaining that she was choosing herself and her own well-being in the process. Not only did Sunny and Hina showcase their support for Deepti’s decision, but they also shared their disappointment in Shake for his actions. Throughout the season, Shake told others that he wasn’t physically attracted to Deepti and that she reminded him more of his “aunt.”

“Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!!” their statement began. “We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman, you’ve inspired so many people to realize their self worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less. We wish you didn’t pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people.”

Sunny went on to write that he doesn’t want to get involved in any drama, but he couldn’t help but call out Shake. He even called the reality star a “loser” over his behavior. Sunny wrote, “You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life.”

He went on to write that he won’t excuse any of Shake’s comments by saying that the whole ordeal was “fictional” or “because of an ‘edit.’” Instead, Sunny wrote that he simply wants Shake to stay away from Deepti. In response, Deepti was clearly appreciative of her family’s message, as she shared it on her own Instagram Story on Sunday. She also wrote alongside the post, “The love and support from my family is unmatched.” While Deepti and Shake’s story is seemingly over, fans will be able to see them when they and the other stars of Love is Blind reunite for a new episode that will premiere on Friday via Netflix.