'Love Is Blind' Stars Bliss and Zack Expecting First Baby

Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski are expecting the first Love Is Blind baby! The couple, who met and married on Season 4, announced Tuesday that Bliss is pregnant, marking the first public pregnancy announcement to come from a couple who found love on the Netflix reality series. Bliss and Zack are eagerly awaiting the birth of their baby in spring 2024, telling PEOPLE that while it was "a little bit nerve-wracking," becoming parents is also "such a beautiful thing."

"Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing," Bliss told the magazine. "I'm really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It's definitely brought us a ton of joy." The expectant parents revealed that while they had been actively trying to get pregnant, "it was definitely a surprise" when Bliss saw the positive pregnancy test result.

"I was actually leaving for a trip and so I needed to tell Zack that day," she shared of how she told her husband the big news. "I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said 'Daddy', but I didn't have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake and I put 'I Love You Dad' on it. It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first." Zack, meanwhile, remembered learning the news on Bliss' mom's birthday, opening the cake Bliss said her mom had sent them in honor of her big day. "So Bliss is like, 'Open up the cake,' and I read it and it says, 'I Love You, Dad.' And I'm like, 'What? Why is your mom calling me that?'" Zack recalled.

While the couple doesn't know the sex of their baby yet, Bill said she would love to one day have both a daughter and a son, but is focused now on just having a healthy baby. One day in the future, the couple said they're happy to show their child their season of Love Is Blind, despite the ups and downs they experienced on their season. "Yes, our story wasn't a straight line, but I think that's also important for them to know that sometimes things aren't a straight line and people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them," Bliss said. "And life is a journey and it's not always perfect. So, I think it's a beautiful thing for our child to one day see when they're old enough. There's certain parts that are inappropriate, I think, for children. But I don't think it's something that we're going to hide from them. We probably couldn't, even if we wanted to!"