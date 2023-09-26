'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Episodes 1-4 Recap: Major Ex Twist Ends in Heartbreak

Love Is Blind Season 5 is off to a dramatic start when it's revealed that two of the singles in the pods this season are actually exes!

We're back in the pods for a brand new season of Love Is Blind! Hold onto your metamorphic rocks, because we're getting a twist for the ages. Seriously, just when I thought I'd seen it all on this show, we get an ex reveal that unfurls like the plot of Memento. Let's meet our Season 5 players and watch the mess unfold. We're talking Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind.

Let's start with Izzy. Izzy tells us and everyone in the pods that he's looking for a woman who is mentally stable and emotionally intelligent — which doesn't seem like a pinky, perhaps red flag to THREE women. He's got interest from geologist Lydia, who seems absolutely desperate for this to work out, Johnie, who's been divorced, and Stacy, who is giving cool girl. First off the roster is Lydia. Izzy tells her it's not her, it's… the other women he's seeing, and she takes it very well for someone who's never seen Izzy's face.

Meanwhile, Johnie has her own choice to make. She's also drawn to sweetie dog foster Chris, but she decides her feelings for Izzy are stronger, and breaks up with Chris. Aaand immediately regrets it, because Izzy cuts off Johnie when he learns her only love was an ex who died of an overdose after struggling with addiction. Now Johnie's like, 'Oh god, I gotta win Chris back now!' but he's not buying her kind of insulting explanation.

Meanwhile, Izzy's down to just Stacy and so they get engaged. And so do firefighter JP and kindergarten teacher Taylor – they're basically on their own, more wholesome show where they're calling each other Sugar Butt and we're happy for them. Moving on.

We're meeting our pivotal players now. Uche and Aaliyah bonded over their love of poetry in the pods — or whatever that is. But they face their first struggle when Uche asks if she's ever cheated in a relationship, and Aaliyah admits she did cheat once, two years ago. This results in a huge blowup, and Lydia, remember geologist Lydia? She's right there for her bestie Aaliyah. Foreshadowing!

Aaliyah and Uche eventually heal their relationship, but just when they're back to good, Uche drops a mega bomb on her. He's dated someone else in the pods and it's her BFF Lydia! Dun dun dun!! It's then we get a flashback to the first day in the pods, when Lydia and Uche recognize each other by voice/name in the pods – and while Lydia asks if Uche would be down to give their relationship another try, he says it kind of ruins the Love Is Blind experience.

Now, obviously, Aaliyah is shocked at the news, and also Uche and Lydia are being kind of the worst about it. Oh and those two just slept together a couple months ago! It's not like this is a distant ex!

Lydia also tells the guy she's been vibing with, Milton, and I gotta say, this story is not adding up. But Lydia tells Milton she wants to be with him so badly… and he proposes. Mazel to the happy couple?

Uche's about to do the same for Aaliyah, too, when he heads to their pod and hears nothing from the other side. DUN DUN DUN! Will these two reconcile? Will we ever see Aaliyah again? Will we ever find out what Miriam's actually does for a living?

What a start to a season – the mess, the surprise twists — they are really putting the mess all out there this season, and for that I thank them. Let me know what you think in the comments!