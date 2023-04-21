'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Calls out Co-Star Zack for His Reunion Behavior

Earlier this week, Netflix aired its much-anticipated (and much-delayed) Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, and now star Micah Lussier is calling out co-star Zack Goytowski for what he said during the special. Goytowski was engaged to Lussier's friend Irina Solomonova until he called it off and later got engaged and tied the knot with Bliss Poureetezadi. During the reunion, Goytowski accused Lussier and Solomonova for going on the show for fame.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, Micah Lussier spilled the tea and called out Zack Goytowoski for what he said. Via Entertainment Tonight, she mentioned she didn't know what was going on but got upset about his claims despite him constantly posting to his own Instagram and bringing it up during the reunion.

"I don't know what Zack was on last night, but it was too much for me," Lussier said. "You've plugged your Instagram in this finale or this reunion four different times. Who's here for fame? You're the one making all these videos, doing all this stuff. [Irina]'s been on ghost mode for weeks."

The allegations of either Micah Lussier or Irina Solomonova strictly going on the show for fame haven't been proven true or false, but it sounds like Lussier knows exactly what the deal is and doesn't like being called differently. While it's hard to tell if these claims would have been made had Zack Goytowski and Solomonova had stayed together, it seems like the stars have made up their minds either way and are sticking to it.

It's hard to tell just how things are behind the scenes for the Love Is Blind crew, but it sounds like this is one friendship that won't be moving forward. The Love Is Blind reunion, much like previous ones, was as messy as can be, maybe even messier. From the delayed viewing to fans wanting Netflix to fire host Vanessa Lachey, and of course, every word that was said on the actual special.

Usually, sometime after the reunion, Netflix will air an "After the Altar" special. As of now, there's no details on when that will drop, but it's likely it will include even more drama or perhaps even some reconnections depending on how much time has passed? It's just going to be one more thing for the fans of Love Is Blind to look forward to, but hopefully, none of it is live.