'Love Is Blind' Alum Giannina Gibelli Pregnant With First Baby

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are going to be parents! The Love Is Blind star and Bachelorette alum announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together. The couple revealed their pregnancy on social media, sharing photos of Horstmann kissing Gibelli's exposed baby bump and the two embracing with the mom-to-be's belly on full display.

"first comes love, then comes baby H," the couple captioned their joint post, adding a white heart emoji. "we're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!" Gibelli's fellow Love Is Blind alum were over the moon, with Chelsea Griffin commenting, "Congratulations!!! So excited for you two!!" Deepti Vempati added, "Why did this make me tear up! Soo happy for you both," as Natalie Lee wrote, "The most beautiful mama-to-be!! Congratulations you two!!"

Bachelor Nation was similarly excited with new mom Becca Kufrin commenting, "Congrats to you and your growing family! Welcome to the best part of life." Jason Tartick added, "I am so damn happy for you two, love you guys! Congratulations!!" as Serena Pitt wrote, "Omg! So happy for you both. G you look AMAZING!"

Gibelli and Horstmann revealed to PEOPLE that the pregnancy was unexpected and that they only learned they were going to be parents after Gibelli felt a "fluttering in [her] lower stomach" that caused her to take a pregnancy test. Despite the surprise, the Netflix reality personality said she "genuinely" loves being pregnant. "It's made me step into my femininity and I never thought I would enjoy it this much," she told the outlet, as Horstmann teased, "And I love her new boobs!"

Gibelli added that while she initially "struggled" with her "identity and how this would change me," she was comforted by "talking to women in my life and doing what makes me happy." She continued, "It has kept me grounded and feeling empowered. The love for this baby is immense already and I know in my heart that this was meant to be for me." While the two don't know the sex of their little one yet, they both suspect a little girl is on the way.

Gibelli and Horstmann met and fell in love while filming All Star Shore in 2021 after each independently finding fame on reality TV. Horstmann first appeared on Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and would go on to have a controversial run on Bachelor in Paradise, while Gibelli appeared on the first season of Love Is Blind, getting engaged to fellow contestant Damian Powers before their split.