'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Premiere Date Released

Love Is Blind Season 5 has officially set a premiere date. Tuesday, Netflix announced the September premieres of both Season 5 of Love Is Blind and Season 4 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which brings back the Season 4 couples fans last saw during April's semi-live reunion special. After the Altar's three 40-minute episodes will premiere on Sept. 1, followed by Love Is Blind Season 5, which premieres on Sept. 22.

New Houston singles take to the pods for a chance at finding love in Love Is Blind Season 5, which premieres its 10-episode season on Sept. 22 and airs new episodes every Friday through Oct. 13. Then on After the Altar, the married couples and singles of Season 4 reunite for a flag football celebration – and there's definitely still tension amid the Pod Squad.

"I mean, the idea is for everybody to squash the beef, you know?" Zack Goytowski says in the first After the Altar trailer while standing beside Paul Peden. He confesses, "I don't think everybody has moved on, I think there's still a lot of tension." Micah Lussier can also be seen reuniting with her ex Peden, admitting, "I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me. I think there's still like, lingering feelings."

Controversial single Irina Solomonova will also make an appearance to spend time with Lussier and address any drama with castmate Amber Wilder. Exes Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds also still seem to be in conflict with one another. "I have no clue what's going on," Marshall says. "There's a conversation that needs to happen to move forward." Bonds' capacity to "deal with" boyfriend Josh Demas is also called into question, as she can be heard saying in the trailer, "Just say what you need to and go."

Not everything is drama, however. Fans will also get to check in on the successful marriages of Season 4. "Everything in life happens for a reason," toasts Brett Brown, who married wife Tiffany Pennywell Brown during their season. "We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love." Tiffany agrees, "Having somebody that understands me – that reassurance – I think that is beautiful."

Chelsea Griffin Appiah also gushes about her husband, Kwame Appiah, telling him, "I'm so proud of how far we've come this year." And Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski raves over husband Zack, "He's literally my best friend. Our love story is just getting started." Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 premieres on Sept. 1 on Netflix, with Love Is Blind Season 5 premiering Sept. 22.