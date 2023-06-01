'Love is Blind' Star Paul Goes Public With New Romance After Micah Split

Paul Peden has found love outside the pods. The Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant, who called off his engagement to ex Micah Lussier at the altar, debuted his new girlfriend on social media Thursday for the first time. Peden initially shared photos with Geneva Dunham during their vacation to San Diego, posing together at the Noble Experiment speakeasy for the Netflix star's Instagram Story.

Then Dunham took things even further, sharing a series of loved-up photos and videos with her beau that she captioned, "Had to brew up a couple Paul pics for witchstagram," in reference to Peden's assertion on Love Is Blind that he is typically attracted to "witchy" women. Peden's new romance marks the first public relationship he's had since his messy split from Lussier.

During the Season 4 reunion, Lussier and co-host Vanessa Lachey both pressed Peden on his reasoning post-wedding that he didn't picture his ex as the mother of his children, and Lussier called the environmental scientist out for his post-season connection with fellow Season 4 cast member Wendi Kong. While the 29-year-old Seattle resident didn't get much screen time, she did end up getting engaged during her season to 29-year-old Cleveland native Jimmy Forde, but the two split after just three months together, according to Netflix.

(Photo: Paul Peden)

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Peden confirmed to E! News of his post-season dating life following the reunion. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her." Once Peden and Kong connected in real life, however, they were "never exclusive, but went on dates," as they were almost too similar to have a successful relationship. "It's almost too much," Peden explained of their decision not to move forward with their romance. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

In April, Lussier penned a note to Peden on Instagram, writing that she would "always be so thankful" that he came into her life. "We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you," she wrote. "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth." Peden responded, "My love for you isn't going anywhere. Maybe we're together, maybe we're not, but regardless, we'll still have that no matter what."