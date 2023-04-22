'Love Is Blind' Star Jackie Reveals Why She Didn't Attend Reunion

Season 4 Love is Blind standout Jackie Bonds is giving more insight into why she didn't attend the failed live reunion. Fans had a lot to say about her time on the show, namely regarding how she accepted Glaze's proposal at the end of the pod experiment and ended things shortly after. She fought to keep the ring Glaze had given her, and quickly moved on to Demas whom she had also met during the filming of the show. But she doesn't regret anything. She confirmed to TheWrap that Netflix canceled her flight to attend the live reunion taping, alleging they had concerns about her mental health despite her insistence that she wanted to attend and tell her own story. "They had me talk to a psychologist, and the psychologist was the one that told us that we weren't gonna go. That was how it went down," she told the publication. "They called on a three-way [conference call], and they were kind of, 'Oh, due to your mental health, we think it's best for you to… not come to the reunion.'"

She feels production didn't want to hear her side of things. She also said their decision to cancel her attendance happened quickly. "It was like a two-day turnaround. They told us the day before [the reunion]," Bonds explained.

Season 3 cast member Cole Barnett say that Netflix had "canceled Jackie's flight," which TheWrap journalists heard directly while attending a reunion party the press was invited to. Barnett was painted as a villain in his season due to his alleged emotional and verbal abuse of his fiance, which he denies. As it turns out, Bonds planned to publicly call out production on the show during the reunion.

The show has gotten a lot of flack for how things have gone since its breakout premiere season. Shayne Jansen told us in an interview recently that he feels the experiment is dead.

"So I'll say this, again, I'll say this, I always tell people this. I would do it 1,000 times over again. It was the best experience of my life. I learned so much. I grew so much from the experience, I would do it 1,000 times over. But yes, I agree with that sentiment. I think the experiment's dead," he said.

He added: "I think it's completely dead. I think the timeframe from when the show ends to when it airs, I think it's too long. They need to do a quicker timeframe. And then you need to do a better job promoting love than what they're doing right now. I think they really try to push drama too much, which I know they have to for the show, but I think people already know the system. I think people already know what they need to do. People know they need to get to a different level so they can get on TV more. So yeah, I think the show is kind of dead now, but again, it's not dead because so many people are loving watching it. I mean, dead as authenticity-wise, I think it's kind of dead, yes."