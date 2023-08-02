'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Thompson Claims He's Nearing Homelessness

Love Is Blind star Nick Thompson claims he's nearly "homeless" as he slams Netflix for what he feels has been an exploitation of him and his reality show castmates. Thompson, who married Danielle Ruhl on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, blamed his dire financial situation in part on his involvement with the show two years ago.

"I lost my job last November [and] I'm having an incredibly hard time finding [a new] one," Thompson told The Daily Mail Tuesday. "I burned through my savings that cashed out my 401(k). I've got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can't get a job because people don't take me seriously. I was a VP in software for five years, so it's not like I don't have a track record of experience or success."

Thompson continued on to claim he was paid $10,000 for 10 weeks of filming Love Is Blind, and that he had no residuals built into his contract with Netflix, something he thinks is wrong "when you think about the amount of money that's being made... and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me [and yet] I'm going to be homeless." Breaking down the math, Thompson reasoned he was paid about $7.14 an hour for his work, which is less than the federal minimum wage.

Thompson also criticized the treatment of cast members during filming. "You are filming 18 to 20 hours a day... And that doesn't necessarily mean that you're always going to be on TV, but you're mic'd up from the moment you get there in the morning, and you're mic'd up all the way until you leave," he said. "Then when you go home at the end of the day, you're locked in your hotel room without a key without your wallet without money without identification."

Thompson complained that he was "held captive like a prisoner," and continued that he felt like joining Love Is Blind has "ruined [his] life completely," and that he wished he "could just go back to having a nice life that I had built for myself, instead of wondering whether my mortgage is gonna get paid." Thompson has spoken out against the treatment of Love Is Blind contestants in the past, and announced in April on social media that he was a co-founding board member and executive director of outreach for the UCAN Foundation, which aims to "provide mental health and legal support to past, current, and future reality TV contestants."