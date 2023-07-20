'Love Is Blind' Creator Speaks out on Botched Live Reunion

Even though it's been a few months since the messy Love Is Blind live reunion aired on Netflix, it is still being talked about, but what really happened behind the scenes? Kinetic Content CEO and Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen speaks out about the botched reunion, which had a major delay and ended up not really live, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He says that he wasn't there and "it was Netflix's idea to do a live reunion."

"They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it," Coelen admitted. "But, collectively, we decided that if we're going to do it, we're going to bring in my former client, [Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer] Michael Davies. We'd done some shows with him in the past. So we weren't actually producing it. Normally in that situation, I'd be in the control room. I'd be in the host's ear. And I wasn't. But I know a lot of people put a lot of effort into it. I was sitting in my living room, getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I'm an optimist. Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that. (Laughs.)"

Chaotic is definitely the right word to use. Not only was there a massive delay, but fans have petitioned to get new hosts after Nick and Vanessa Lachey did not do a good job. With Season 5 of Love Is Blind coming this fall, though, could fans be looking forward to another live reunion, especially now that Netflix knows what they're getting themselves into? Don't expect it.

"Andy Cohen said it's a bad idea to do a live reunion, and I tend to agree with that creatively," Coelen shared. "Would we do a live reunion again? Possibly, but what is the benefit? I'd have to think about it and obviously talk to my partners about the real benefit of going live. A quick turnaround, sure, but we'd have to analyze if there's a real benefit. And if we were to do it again, I would most likely be there."

Each season of Love Is Blind has had a reunion episode, and Season 4 was the first time it was "live," but it wouldn't be such a bad thing if the series went back to its normal format, considering it worked just fine, and fans didn't have to wait that much. Plus, it would be easy for Netflix to edit out any unnecessary stuff and awkward moments. While Season 5 may not have a live reunion, or at least fans should hope that there isn't a live reunion, there's always the possibility that another one will happen later down the line. Hopefully, by then, Netflix will air more live specials and be more equipped for it.