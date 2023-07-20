Why 'Love Is Blind' Cast Members All Drink out of Gold Cups

Season 5 of Love Is Blind is almost here, and while there will be new couples that will hopefully say "I do," one thing that won't change is the iconic golden goblets. If you've seen all four seasons of the Netflix dating series, you may have noticed that everyone throughout the season drinks out of golden metal cups, and it's not accidental. Kinetic Content CEO and Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen tells The Hollywood Reporter that it's all to not only help viewers recognize the show but to connect it to its fellow Netflix siblings.

"The first time that we did it was on Love Is Blind," Coelen shared. "Something I think a lot about is this idea that, when you turn on a show, something visually should tell you what you're watching. 'Oh, it's that show.' And since Love Is Blind has these multiple parts to it – the conversation pods, the romantic getaways, back in real life, and then at these weddings, it's very disparate in some ways. So our original thought was, 'What can we do that would unify those? Let's have golden goblets.' (Laughs.) No matter where they are, they're always drinking out of the same thing. Doing it with silver on The Ultimatum and white on Perfect Match. It's just a fun way to inhabit this Netflix universe of shows. And it's funny because some people go, 'Oh, well, they're doing it for the edit!'"

Considering The Perfect Match brought Netflix reality stars together, it did feel like it was this whole universe of reality shows on the streamer. So to have something that fans can recognize when they watch one of those shows and point out that that's where it's from and even connect it with other shows. The golden goblet has become somewhat of an iconic prop of Love Is Blind, and it sounds like that won't be stopping, so they will definitely be part of the fifth season, once again front and center of all the romance and drama.

As of now, there's no premiere date for Season 5 or any indication of whether or not there will be a live show, despite the botched live reunion, which Chris Coelen says he had no part in. Hopefully, Netflix will announce a premiere date soon, but for now, fans will have to just look forward to seeing the new pod squad look for love and sipping from the golden goblets this fall.