'Love Is Blind': Natalie Makes Shady Claim About Ex Shayne

If Netflix hoped to keep the romantic drama going beyond its main dating shows with the crossover series Perfect Match, the streamer got its wish. Over the weekend, Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee claimed that she and Shayne Jensen, whom she met on the show, were still dating when he started filming Perfect Match. Lee, 30, said their split happened in November 2021 but claimed Jansen continued texting her from the Perfect Match set.

Perfect Match is similar to ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, and brings together stars who are still single after appearing on Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Netflix's other dating shows. Jensen is one of five former Love Is Blind contestants on the show. The first four episodes will debut on Feb. 14. The cast for the series was not publicly announced until Jan. 17, when the trailer was released.

(Photo: Netflix)

In her Instagram Story note, Lee said she learned about Perfect Match in September 2021 because Netflix approached both her and Jensen to star. The streamer did not know they were dating at the time. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together," Lee wrote, reports PEOPLE.

However, Jensen agreed to star in the show and they broke up. During filming, Jensen allegedly continued texting Lee "numerous times" about wanting to leave Perfect Match because he still had feelings for her after they filmed the Love Is Blind reunion show. "He also asked for my support as he struggled through online hate," Lee continued. Lee tried to keep the real story behind their break-up private and said the two spoke after Perfect Match finished filming. It was Lee who decided against reconciling.

Jensen, 33, later shared his side of the story and disputed some of Lee's claims. "Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain," Jensen wrote in his own Instagram Story post. "I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries." The reality star said he tried to stay out of the spotlight after his mother recently died.

First, Jensen shared texts allegedly sent by Lee that shoe her encouraging him to join Perfect Match. "I really want you to enjoy life because this show for you is once in a lifetime opportunity," and it will "help with your future goals," the alleged text read. "So don't give up on it because of me or LIB." Jensen responded by telling Lee, "I love you more than anything."

Jensen and Lee starred in Love Is Blind Season 2 and got engaged during filming. After the contestants met each other, Jensen began showing interest in Shaina Hurley. During the finale, Jensen decided against marrying Lee. They reconciled after the series, but their relationship did not last long. In March 2022, Jensen told Nick Viall on Viall's podcast that he was "officially" done with Lee.