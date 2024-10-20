‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Star Reveals How She Dropped 77lbs

Hannah Jiles is opening up about her weight loss. Love Is Blind Season 7 fans watched the 27-year-old discuss her weight journey during dates in the pods. She admitted to gaining weight during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling her potential suitors she shed 40 pounds before the experiment. But, she was still insecure about her weight, something she carried from her childhood. Jiles told her eventual fiance Nick Dorka that as a child, her mom put a lock on the fridge to prevent her from snacking, she she believed weight insecurity would be a lifelong struggle for. Despite such, she dropped nearly 80 pounds once she left the experiment, recently showing her new body on social media.

Jiles admitted that she tried Ozempic, but said it made her sick. “I was 220 during COVID and then I think I was like 175 when we filmed. And then post-show, I lost an additional 32 pounds,” she told The New York Post. She was shocked to see so much hate about her body online. “The comments went from like, ‘She’s such a whale, how dare she,’ to ‘Ozempic.’ So yeah, I think that definitely caught people’s attention,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One thing that irritated her during her time dating Dorka in the pods was him asking her about bathing suits she was packing for their pre-honeymoon. “I did not like that at all and that’s why I wanted to say something about my weight . . . because I was like, ‘Am I painting a picture of something that I’m not? I don’t want this person to think that I’m this superficial person,’” she recalled. “And if you’re just excited to see me in the bikini, you’re not excited to just hang out with me, it’s just gross,” although “he didn’t mean it like that,” she said.

She said she was only on ozempic for two weeks because of the severe side effects she experienced. Jiles says her weight loss is mixture of pilates, yoga and watching her calorie intake, noting she is not “a gym person.”