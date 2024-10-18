Love Is Blind Season 7 star Hannah Jiles is shutting down speculation that she used Ozempic to transform her body after showing off her weight loss on TikTok earlier this month.

Jiles insisted her weight loss was “all me,” in a new interview published by PEOPLE on Thursday, Oct. 17, but admitted that she did try the popular weight-loss drug before being turned off by the side effects. “Everyone’s saying I am on Ozempic. I did try Ozempic. Back in the spring, I tried it for two weeks, I think,” Jiles shared. “And unfortunately, I think it’s an amazing thing, but it made me so sick I couldn’t take it. Trust me, I would take it if I could. …But it was just all me.”

Love Is Blind’s Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles (Courtesy of Netflix)

Jiles was open on the Netflix dating series about losing about 45 lbs. that she gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she told PEOPLE it was after a “rough year” she really decided to buckle down and make some big changes.

“If weight is something that I’m super insecure about, then I need to change that. And so I just work towards it,” she said. “It’s wild that everyone just thinks I’m just a liar and stuff. I just really tried hard.”

Since filming Love Is Blind, in which she was briefly engaged to Nick Dorka, Jiles said she has gotten Botox injections, lip filler and hair extensions, but stressed, “I haven’t changed who I am or have done anything. I had a goal and I was going to get there.”

The 27-year-old still isn’t a fan of working out but tries to “move as much as possible” or engage in low-impact activities like Pilates and yoga, which she called “the best I can do because I’m not going running. It’s just not me.” When it comes to her diet, Jiles said she just doesn’t “eat a lot,” noting that she hasn’t changed what she eats, “just how much.”

On Oct. 8, Jiles showed off the weight she had lost since Season 7 filmed in a TikTok she captioned, “Same girl, just a healthier mindset.” During her time in the pods, she confided in Dorka that weight had long been an insecurity for her.

“As a woman, you feel like you have to be perfect all the time,” she said on the show. “Like, I have to put my makeup on. I have to be skinny as possible. My hair has to look good. Like, I have to be this perfect person. I don’t wanna be that. I just wanna be, like unapologetically me.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 is streaming now on Netflix, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.