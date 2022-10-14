'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen's Mother Dies

Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen is mourning the death of his mother. The Netflix personality took to Instagram Thursday to share the news that his mom, who appeared on the series alongside him, had passed away. While he didn't include any details about her passing, Jansen said he was "broken inside" as he navigated this next chapter of his life.

"I lost my best friend today," Jansen wrote in the caption alongside a gallery of sweet photos of himself with his mother, as well as screenshots of their FaceTime calls and touching text message conversations. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night," Jansen continued of his mom. "I'm broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together." He concluded his tribute, "I'll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support."

Jansen's Love Is Blind family was quick to rally around him, with co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey sharing their support in the comments. "So sorry brother...." Nick commented, as his wife chimed in, "Sending you Love. I'm so sorry." Jansen's fellow Love Is Blind Season 2 co-stars also left sweet comments, with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee recalling his own experience with Jansen's mom. "We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin," he wrote. "She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly."

Fellow Love Is Blind Season 2 stars Shaina Hurley, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson all jumped in to send their love to Jansen as well. "We're Praying for you and your family Shayne," Hurley wrote alongside a prayer emoji. "We're here for you." Ruhl added, "Thinking of you and sending love," as Thompson commented, "I'm here if you need anything. So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love."

Jansen first stepped into the spotlight on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, falling in love with Natalie Lee in the pods before going on to get engaged. The two looked like they were going to make it to the altar until the finale episode, in which Jansen and Lee revealed they got into a huge fight the night before their wedding. While they revealed on the reunion special that they gave their relationship a second chance after cameras stopped rolling, in the end, they decided to go their separate ways.