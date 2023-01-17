Netflix Recruits Reality Stars From 'Love Is Blind', 'The Circle' and More for New Dating Show

Now that Netflix has established its own reality dating show universe, there is only one thing left to do: a crossover! The streamer unveiled the first teaser for Perfect Match, a new dating series that will launch on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. The cast is made up mostly of stars from Love Is Blind, Selling Tampa, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, The Mole, Sexy Beasts, and The Ultimatum.

In Perfect Match, the stars gather in a tropical paradise to find love. They compete to form relationships, some find themselves playing matchmakers, while others try to break up couples. They will also attempt to set them up on dates with other singles. Will they create matches or chaos? in the end, only one couple will get the title of "Perfect Match."

Nick Lachey, who hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, hosts Perfect Match solo. The first four episodes will be released on Feb. 14, with the next four on Feb. 21. The last batch will be released on Feb. 28, notes Deadline. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills, and Heather Crowe are executive producers. Kinetic Content is the studio behind the series.

Bartise Bowden, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamlin, and Shayne Jansen represent Love Is Blind in the new series. Calvin Crooks, Ines Tazi, Joey Sasso, Michell Eason, Nick Uhlenhuth, and Savannah Palacio originally starred in The Circle. Selling Tampa stars Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Colony Reeves; Abbey Humphreys of Twentysomethings; The Mole's Dom Gabriel and Will Richardson; The Ultimatum's Zay Wilson; and Sexy Beasts' Kariselle Snow round out the main cast.

Perfect Match will help keep fans of Netflix's reality shows busy while they wait for new seasons. Love Is Blind wrapped up its third season in November 2022, but has been renewed for third and fourth seasons already. Two seasons of The Circle were released in 2022, and the show has not been renewed for Season 6 yet. Too Hot to Handle finished its fourth season in December 2022 and was renewed for a fifth season.

The Ultimatum will return for a second season later this year and will feature an all-queer cast. "We've already filmed Season 2. We're in edit on Season 2 right now," Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen told Variety in July 2022. "It's really exciting. I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it's great." The Ultimatum is a unique dating series where couples are already together, they just have to decide to fully commit to marriage or move on.