Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 4)

Netflix’s content catalog is continuing to grow throughout November. After welcoming the month with additions like Maid in Manhattan, Sixteen Candles, The Whale, and more, the streamer is stocking 19 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals in its content catalog this week.

This week’s list of new titles features 14 Netflix original series and films. Returning for its second season, Love Village will bring a new group of singles to suburbia for a chance to find love, while The Pogues return for the second part of Outer Banks Season 4. All-new to Netflix’s growing catalog of original series, meanwhile, will be titles like Born for the Spotlight, Mr. Plankton, and the paranormal docuseries Investigation Alien. Netflix’s original film catalog will grow with additions like Meet Me Next Christmas, 10 Days of a Curious Man, and Vijay 69. On the licensed content front, subscribers will be able to stream everything from the first two seasons of Dirty Jobs to holiday films like A Holiday Engagement, The Christmas Trap, and My Dad’s Christmas Date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Love Village: Season 2

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Do you know the difference between the first love and the last? It’s this: you always think the first is the last and the last is the first.” -Tove Jansson

Singles aged 35 to 60 relocate to a house in a suburban neighborhood, where they live together and try to find love in a tranquil and idyllic setting, away from the realities of the world. The aim is for participants to find their everlasting love, by showing their real selves — crying, laughing and quarreling included. Will these participants leave the house and village with new romantic partners? Season 1 of this dating show was a hit that stayed in the Top10 on Netflix in Japan for six weeks upon its release.

Season 2 will return with studio MCs Jun Tamura and Becky. The new contestants will be recruited and more details will be coming soon.”

Meet Me Next Christmas

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.”

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 7

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “A three-part documentary series with intimate access to fighters The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) as they prepare for Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight boxing mega-event, airing live on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The documentary series will take viewers behind-the-scenes of Paul and Tyson’s respective training camps to capture the incredible grit, determination and physical demands needed to prepare for what will be an explosive, can’t miss professional boxing mega-event.

COUNTDOWN will also follow the lead up to one of the most anticipated women’s fights in history, the rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs), as the two train to face off for the undisputed super lightweight championship title in the co-main event.

Fans will gain a fresh perspective to the unprecedented match-up through interviews with those closest to the fighters and raw, unfiltered moments with family and friends.”

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

Investigation Alien

Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In this paranormal docuseries, renowned UFO reporter George Knapp investigates new evidence, interviews an array of experts and meets with emerging witnesses who are finally willing to go on the record.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/5/24

Dirty Jobs: Seasons 1-2

Avail/ 11/6/24

Love Is Blind: Argentina — NETFLIX SERIES

Pedro Páramo — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 11/7/24

10 Days of a Curious Man — NETFLIX FILM

Born for the Spotlight — NETFLIX SERIES

Face Off: Seasons 6-8

Avail. 11/8/24

A Holiday Engagement

Bank Under Siege — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cage — NETFLIX SERIES

The Christmas Trap

My Dad’s Christmas Date

Mr. Plankton — NETFLIX SERIES

Vijay 69 — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: The Gone Girl — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Two titles are getting the boot at Netflix this week. On Tuesday, the 2022 Tom Hanks-starring film A Man Called Otto is set to exit, followed by the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-starring sci-fi action movie Edge of Tomorrow on Wednesday. Several other titles are also on the chopping block in the coming days.

Leaving 11/10/24

Night School

Leaving 11/14/24

First Man

Nothing to Lose

Nothing to Lose 2

Leaving 11/15/24

Harriet