‘Love Is Blind’ Star and Famous Musician Reveal Relationship

Love Is Blind Season 7 star Brittany Wisniewski may not have found lasting love in the pods, but she may have in Mod Sun. The two recently went on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Brittany, 33, and Mod Sun, 37, walked hand-in-hand at Catch Steak, in coordinated attire. An eyewitness told E! News the new couple kissed a few and looked “very lovey dovey.” They were also spotted getting cozy at a Los Angeles bar on Nov. 11.

TMZ posted a video of the Netflix star talking to the rockstar while he rested his hand on her butt and leaned in to plant a kiss on her cheek. In the video, she gave Mod Sun a kiss on the lips while holding onto his hands and singing along to Miley Cyrus’ hit “Party in the U.S.A.”

But things became murky after her alleged boyfriend revealed to TMZ that he was blindsided by the romance. She was reportedly in an active relationship with Rocky Hawkins, for the past four 4 years. He says they took some time apart for 6 months in the past but had reconnected before she left Maryland to go film the reality dating series for two weeks. Rocky even drove her to the airport to send her off. Brittany walked away engaged to art dealer, Leo Braudy, and they traveled to Miami together after but ended their engagement, before she got back with Rocky.

Rocky claims she told him she only went on Love Is Blind to gain more social media followers and brand partnerships. As for her recent trip to LA and hookup with Mod Sun, Rocky claims she was supposed to be meeting with Snapchat.

Rocky was allegedly sitting in his office when his phone started blowing up of people sending him photos of her with Mod Sun together. He says he was stunned and hasn’t heard from Brittany since.