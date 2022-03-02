Secret ‘Love Is Blind’ Proposal Revealed

While Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee kept fans on their toes throughout her relationship with Shayne Jansen, the show’s creator reveals she could’ve had a very different outcome. In an interview with MetroUK, Chris Coelen reveals there was another man who popped the question before she accepted Shayne’s proposal.

“There was another guy who — very, very early on — was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her,” Coelen told the outlet. “It was very out of the blue, but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, ‘This is just weird.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She didn’t have any deep feelings for him but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said no and he left, and that was that,” he added. Coelen says the original proposal wasn’t shown in the final cut of the show due to “bandwidth” reasons.

“I think it’s a fascinating story but because we’re focused on more of her story … I think for her it was less significant,” he continued.’It was like, ‘Why is this guy doing this?’ versus ‘Oh, my God. I really have serious feelings for him,’” Coelen continued. “He had serious feelings for her, she was like, ‘No, I’m not interested in this guy.’ To tell that story properly would have taken up a lot of time that we didn’t have.”

Lee went on to accept Jansen’s proposal, as viewers saw, and went on a rollercoaster romance with him on the series until she ultimately decided not to follow through with the marriage at the altar. “I’m so glad that we shared this journey together. I think we’ve grown a lot, as two people who have fallen in love. I know I’ve grown a lot because of you, but I don’t,” she said in the scene. “I’m so sorry. I’m really sorry, Shayne. I still love you and you’re still my best friend, but like, we have really big issues to sort through.”

Jansen spoke on where his relationship with Natalie currently stands following the release of the show’s Season 2 finale. “Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you,” he wrote online. “From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man,” he added. “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”