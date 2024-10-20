‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Announces Pregnancy

Taylor Rue didn’t let her Love Is Blind heartbreak interfere with her finding her happily ever after. The Season 5 participant recently revealed in an exclusive with PEOPLE that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cameron Shelton. The news is special for the couple as they experienced a miscarriage earlier this year. Ironically, she learned she was pregnant again on National Rainbow Baby day, a day meant to acknowledge families who suffered miscarriages.

“Cam and I are expecting a new addition to our family! Baby Shelton coming in April,” Rue said in her exclusive. “Words truly can’t express how excited Cam and I are for this next chapter of our lives! The past few months of our lives have had a lot of ups and downs but one thing never changed — our love for each other and our faith,” she added.

She said they knew they still wanted to have a family but took the time to grieve their first loss. “After miscarrying, we decided that we weren’t going to put pressure on trying again. We were just going to enjoy each other and help each other heal. And that’s exactly what we did! A few months passed and we decided to go grab a test at 10 pm one night and it was positive,” she recalled. “We were so in shock and so happy. We found out on National Rainbow Baby day,” Rue shares. “I know that God has a purpose behind every single of one his plans. Of course, we are nervous for what’s to come! Who wouldn’t, be but the excitement outweighs the anxiety immensely.”

Rue famously ended her engagement with JP Pierce after they struggled to connect outside of the pods in Season 5. He complained about her use of makeup, likening it to someone who is “fake.” luckily, she found love again, debuting Shelton on Instagram last Fall.