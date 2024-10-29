Reality TV Star Gets Engaged to Millionaire: See Georgia Toffolo’s Engagement Photos

Former Made In Chelsea star and I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo, 30, has announced her engagement to BrewDog co-founder James Watt following a romantic proposal in Greece. The couple shared their news through matching social media announcements, accompanied by photographs showing Watt holding Toffolo in his arms as she displays her engagement ring.

“James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far,” Toffolo wrote on Instagram. “I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife.” The television personality further expressed her sentiments in the post, adding, “Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

The proposal occurred during a family vacation celebrating Toffolo’s recent 30th birthday in Greece. Watt, who recently transitioned from his role as CEO of the Scottish brewery empire he co-founded, shared his announcement: “She said yes! With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love [and] family [Georgia and] I got engaged on Friday in Greece.” He added a personal note to his fiancée: “Georgia – I am so grateful that we managed to find each other and even more grateful to be building our lives together.”

Two days after the announcement, Toffolo’s elation showed no signs of dimming as she shared another enthusiastic update on Instagram: “No one tells you how intense the sheer elation is! I’m on top of the world! Also the luckiest girl in the world! Swamped with happiness! I want to scream from the rooftops!”

The couple’s romance blossomed in 2023 after a mutual friend arranged their blind date. They went public with their relationship following a vacation to the Maldives, which Toffolo documented on social media with the caption “Postcards from our holiday,” via Hello.

The engagement announcement has drawn congratulations from various celebrity friends, including reality star Ferne McCann, who commented, “Wowwww congratulations darling.”

Watt, whose estimated worth exceeds £250 million, co-founded BrewDog in 2007 with Martin Dickie, launching the venture from Dickie’s mother’s garage. Earlier this year, he stepped down as CEO of the company after 17 years at the helm, transitioning to a non-executive director role while maintaining advisory responsibilities for corporate strategy, per The Guardian.

Under Watt’s leadership, BrewDog experienced phenomenal growth, though not without controversy. In 2021, former workers accused him of presiding over a “culture of fear” with “toxic attitudes” towards junior staff, leading to his public apology and subsequent company changes, according to the outlet. The company also faced criticism in December 2022 when it lost its B Corp status and again in January when it announced it would no longer hire new staff on the “real” living wage.

Toffolo, who captured public attention after winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, where she formed a notable friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson, has maintained her television presence. She recently returned to the jungle for the all-star spin-off series I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, competing to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.

The timing of their engagement coincides with significant business developments for Watt’s company BrewDog. Recent financial reports indicate the brewery faced challenges in 2023, with pre-tax losses doubling to £59.2 million despite revenue growth from £321 million to £355 million, reports The Guardian. However, new CEO James Arrow has reported positive changes, stating, “As I have set out before, a key aim is to return BrewDog towards profitability and we have taken significant steps towards that goal.” The company has since reported a return to profit on an underlying basis during the first half of 2024, aided by a 10% increase in grocery market sales.