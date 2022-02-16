‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Hit With Restraining Order After Alleged Attack at Cardi B Party

Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter has been hit with not one, but two restraining orders stemming from an alleged physical confrontation in October. A judge earlier this month granted permanent restraining orders against Slaughter by two people who claim the reality star attacked them at Cardi B’s October birthday party. Under the protective orders, confirmed by TMZ, Slaughter must stay at least 100 yards away from her alleged victims. She has also been barred from contacting or harassing them.

A judge initially granted the victims temporary restraining orders against Slaughter following the incident, which occurred back in October 2021. Court documents obtained by TMZ at the time revealed that the two partygoers, who have not been named, immediately went to court following the incident. According to the court records, the victims claimed Slaughter “went on the defensive” and began attempting to punch them “before throwing a drink at them and striking others with the beverage.” It was unclear what led up to the incident. The two victims also claimed that following the confrontation, Slaughter used her fame to harass them and began “smearing their name with false allegations.”

A judge in early January granted both party goers temporary restraining orders against Slaughter. Under those orders, Slaughter was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her alleged victims and was barred from contacting or harassing them. TMZ noted at the time that the temporary restraining orders did not bar “all social media comments.”

Following the report, Joseph Adeife, Slaughter’s attorney, denied any wrongdoing on Slaughter’s part. In a statement to TMZ, Adeife said “the allegations made against Ms. Slaughter are completely baseless and false,” adding that “temporary restraining orders are issued as a form of protection before the court can hear an individual’s case.” Adeife said a judge would “determine, based on the merits of the evidence presented, not allegations, whether to issue a long-term restraining order at that time. Therefore, none of the allegations made against Ms. Slaughter possess any merit or evidentiary proof.”

Slaughter’s attorney at this time has not issued another statement following the judge’s approval of the two permanent restraining orders. Slaughter also has not addressed the latest development on her public social media platforms. The judge granted the restraining orders for two years.