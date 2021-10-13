Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations),” Cardi wrote in her Instagram caption, “but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong.” Although he seemed unenthusiastic at the time, Offset made his wife’s idea a reality by purchasing a 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom property to put her plan to the test.

“This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it,” Cardi wrote with a laughing emoji. The “WAP” singer just turned 29 years old on Monday, and she has had a famously rocky relationship with Offset. Many fans were pleased to see this positive moment between them.

“Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack,” she went on, “and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the [baby]) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship.”

Cardi and Offset share a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari and a 1-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed to the public. They have suffered a few public cheating scandals, which brought down scrutiny on Offset and later on Cardi when she decided to forgive him. She has urged fans to consider their judgments on the relationship more carefully.

Right now, things seem to be going well between the two rappers – and not just because of extravagant gifts. Cardi finished her public love note: “I [love] you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation,” with two smiling devil emojis for emphasis.