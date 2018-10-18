‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested for Child Cruelty, Stalking

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee was reportedly arrested twice in 24 hours, first for alleged assault and child cruelty on Tuesday and then hours later on Wednesday for allegedly contacting her daughter.

Lee, 34, was arrested on Tuesday night and booked for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty, reports TMZ. Police said she “unloaded” on one of her daughters at the child’s middle school in Cobb County, Georgia.

The reality star, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was released Wednesday morning at 4:40 a.m. on $27,000 bond. She received a court order to stay away from the daughter.

Three hours after she was released, Lee was arrested again for making contact with her daughter.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the second arrest happened at Lee’s home in Smyrna, Georgia. When officers arrived, Lee allegedly refused to come out. She tried to hide in her attic, police said.

Lee is now being held in prison without bond.

Lee has two children and has had several run-ins with the law. In 2016, she said she was arrested almost 30 times, reports PEOPLE.

“Half the time I’ve been on probation without going to prison. Half the time I was put on probation but I was still a badass. I still would violate probation,” Lee told VH1 in 2016. “I wouldn’t do community service, so [I] guess that you get booked again and [then] you got a whole new mugshot. People act like I’m just a real criminal out here. I’m not denying any of the s– that I did but that’s not the life I live right now.”

Lee was also arrested in July, TMZ reported at the time. She was arrested in Atlanta outside a club when police told her to get out of the road. She was allegedly belligerent and ignored the writer. Police said she hit a nearby valet in the head, and police began to detain her. The valet did not want to press charges, but police decided to still book her on disorderly conduct while under the influence.

In May, TMZ reported she was ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device around her ankle and was ordered to not drink alcohol until two cases in Fulton County, Georgia were resolved. Eleven days earlier, she was charged for allegedly beating an Atlanta mall employee earlier in the year.

Lee was also not the only Love & Hip Hop star arrested in Georgia this week. WSB-TV reports that Erica Mena, known as Miss Nikki Baby on the show, was arrested in Johns Creek after an alleged incident with her boyfriend. She was arrested on possession of marijuana, while her boyfriend was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

Photo credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images