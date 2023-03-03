'Love & Hip Hop' Reveals New Spinoff

The Love & Hip Hop franchise is expanding. After the flagship series Love & Hip Hop: New York, premiered in 2011, eventually leading to spinoffs set in Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami, the franchise is once again growing, and this time, it's crossing borders. MTV Africa has officially launched Love & Hip Hop: South Africa, the latest addition to the hit reality series.

The series officially premiered on MTV Africa back on Monday, Feb. 27. Similar to the U.S. version and its spin-offs, the series follows a group hip-hop acts from the country as they juggle their careers, relationships, and family dynamics all while navigating the hip-hop music scene. The first season consists of 13 episodes.

The cast for the South African iteration of the series, per Okayafrica, includes recording artist and record producer Da L.E.S, aka "The North God", award-winning hip hop star Gigi Lamayne, "Utatakho" hit maker Yanga Chief, and South African Music Award winner for Best Hip Hop Album Shane Eagle along with his leading lady Nicole "Nikki" Swartz. Hip hop culturalist and broadcaster DJ Speedsta. Multi-award-winning South African recording artist Fifi Cooper (aka Motswako First Lady), 26-year-old singer Money Badoo, and rapper, singer and songwriter J Molley also star.

Love & Hip hop: South Africa marks a first for the franchise, as it is the first time the reality program has stepped outside of the U.S. Love & Hip Hop: New York launched the franchise on March 6, 2011. It's initial success led to the addition of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta the following year. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood followed in 2014, with Love & Hip Hop: Miami joining the mix in 2018.

Other spin-offs have also joined the franchise, including Chrissy & Mr. Jones, K. Michelle: My Life, Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood, Leave It to Stevie, Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies, and Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. The franchise also includes several specials, such as Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Dirty Little Secrets, 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Dirty Little Secrets, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Ray J & Princess' Labor of Love, Love & Hip Hop: It's a Love Thing, Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, and Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, among many others. In 2019, the franchise won its first award when it took home the win for Best Reality Royalty for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.