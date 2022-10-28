'Love & Hip Hop' Legends Reuniting for New Special

Love & Hip Hop has been a staple in reality television since the New York franchise first premiered in 2011. The Mona Scott-Young-created and executive-produced show chronicles the lives of men and women in hip-hop and their romantic and business relationships as they unfold. Since the mothership series, the show has branched out into Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami. There have also been failed attempts to center in Houston. Throughout the years, dozens of cast members have come and gone and now fans will be able to catch up on what they've been doing since their exits from the show. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now?, a four-part specia, will premiere on Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET., following an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET.

"It's been a minute," a voiceover notes at the beginning of the teaser video. "But these legendary 'Love & Hip Hop' stars are back." Fans will catch up with their all-time favorites from each franchise. From New York, updates will be given on Jen "The Pen" Bayer, Bianca Bonnie, DJ Drewski, Jhonni, Mama Jones, Kiyanne, Sky Landish, Nya Lee, Sexxy Lexxy, Mariahlynn, Lil' Mo, Felicia Snoop Pearson and Somaya Reece. DJ Self will narrate that episode.

The Hollywood cast updates will include Bridget Kelly, Chanel West Coast, Fizz, Hazel-E, Lyrica Anderson, Micky Munday, Morgan Hardman, Nikki Baby, Roccstar, and Teairra Mari and will be narrated by Ray J.

Miami's cast will include Brisco, Chinese Kitty, Gunplay, Hood Brat, Keyara Stone, Khaotic, Malik Williams, Miami Tip, Michelle Pooch, Nikki Natural, and Young Hollywood, whose updates will be narrated by rapper and cast member Trick Daddy. Narrated by Yung Joc, the series will finish off in Atlanta with updated from Akbar V, Althea Heart, Ariane Davis, Dawn Heflin, Dj Babey Drew, Dj Traci Steele, Erica Dixon, Kalenna Harper, Karen "Kk" King, Lovely Mimi, Shooter Gates and Tony Vick.

All featured will highlight moments on their respective shows, major moments, and give behind-the-scenes insight on what really went down. From breakups, love triangles, fights, and more mixed in with shocking revelations, there will be no stone unturned.