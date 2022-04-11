'Love & Hip Hop' Star Reveals One Show Moment She Regrets

✖

Not too many celebrity couples survive reality television, but there are quite a few who are the exception. One of which is Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Kendra Robinson, and rapper Yung Joc. Joc is a popular rapper from Atlanta who spawned hits like "It's Going Down," and "Show Stopper" with Making the Band alums, Danity Kane. During her time on the VH1 reality show, Robinson found herself in uncomfortable settings in environments surrounded by arguing, and sometimes she indulged. She was out of her element and often wondered how being on the show would impact her real life. In a recent chat with BET, she spoke about trying to navigate supporting Joc with his work in entertainment and staying true to herself.

One thing she always wanted to make clear is that she was established before reality television. Robinson was already making moves as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two Black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson & Associates. She was initially hesitant to join the show because of her reputation in the legal world. But she gave in for Joc.

"It was a big deal for me to join the cast because I'm a corporate businesswoman. For the first four and half years of our relationship, Joc was on the show and grew tired of sporting empty relationships on screen," Robinson said. On the show, Joc dated several of his co-stars, including Karlie Redd. "I truly didn't have an interest in joining the franchise. People knew we were together because they would see me with him all the time."

Still, it wasn't enough to keep her out of the drama. Viewers remember her getting into a verbal spat with Redd. It's a moment she's not proud of. "In my first or second appearance when I had my run-in with Karlie Redd…we had a small debacle where we were arguing and yelling which made me embarrassed," she admits. "Here I am trying to tell people I'm a lawyer but I'm out here telling somebody I might dog walk them. I was totally not proud of that moment."

But there is one moment she is happy the cameras captured, and that's the moment Joc asked Robinson for her hand in marriage. She's learned that in this realm, you have to accept the good and bad.

"A proud moment from being on the show is when I got engaged. I was proud of myself, proud of the moment, and proud of Jaisel (Yung Joc)," she recalls. "I was just so happy."