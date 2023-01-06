Another 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Splits

Just ahead of the New Year, Love & Hip Hop alum Kimbella Vanderhee announced on Instagram revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with rapper Juelz Santana. She shared two images of herself on a Miami beach with her 2.5 million followers. Shortly after the announcement, she gave a hint as to why their marriage didn't work. The 39-year-old posted a video to her Instagram story detailing intense arguments and battling loneliness. She captioned the video: "Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered. Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he'd change," adding, "Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship. Knowing it's time to give up even though you love him. Figuring out how you're going to fix yourself after he dragged you down."

Santana and Vanderhee married in 2019 after dating on and off for a decade. Their marriage and overall relationship was riddled with infidelity, leading them to take a break shortly after the birth of their first child together. The same year they married, Juelz was arrested on gun charges and facing a lentghy prison sentence, leading fans to believe he only settled down so that he wouldn't go through the ordeal alone.

Santana, real name Laron James, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and one year of supervised release for the charge in 2019 after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. TSA reportedly discovered a loaded gun in his luggage at Newark Liberty Airport. He was released from prison after serving 17 months of the sentence.

The announcement comes on the heels of another Love & Hip Hop couple, Scrappy and Bambi, reportedly splitting. The two have three young children together. Scrappy is now rumored to be dating Erica Mena.