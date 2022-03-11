‘Love After Lockup’: Kevin’s ‘Stage 5 Clinger’ Ex Causing Problems in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love After Lockup star Kevin’s plan to build a life with Tiffany after her prison release has a major roadblock in the form of his ex-girlfriend, Kayla. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv show, Kevin gets an unexpected visit from his ex, and she’s not taking his offer of being just friends very well.

Kayla showing up at the bar where Kevin is having a guys’ night out with his friends is both expected and not expected. “She must have some kind of GPS bulls- Google tracker on him, man, because everywhere we go, she pops up,” Kevin’s friend, Brady, tells the camera. “Bam, she’s there. Like a stage five clinger, man.” Kevin agrees, “Running into Kayla is never a coincidence. She does this type of stuff – she pops up here and there when she feels like I ain’t been talking to her in a while.”

Flashing back to a week before when Kevin had to threaten to call the police on Kayla after she showed up in a rage, the truck driver thinks now that his ex is getting intel on his location from bartenders around town or social media. “I damn near need to go to Dallas just to not have her trying to pop up on me,” he laments.

Sitting down with Kayla, Kevin reiterates he wants to just be friends with her moving forward, although he doesn’t mention that Tiffany is the main reason for his change of heart. Kayla doesn’t accept that, however, asking, “You’re saying you don’t wanna f- me no more? You don’t want your d- sucked by me no more? How you gonna be my friend without wanting to f- me too?”

Kevin tells Kayla he plans on keeping his “distance” as they “try to just be friends.” Kayla’s catching on to what’s going on without her knowing, though, asking pointedly, “Why, because there’s somebody else that you’re talking to?” During last week’s episode of Love After Lockup, Kevin’s son predicted Kayla would react that way after his dad told him his plans to cut things off, telling the camera, “Kayla will lose it. She is going to cause problems. I hope that my dad is prepared for that and is prepared to take precautions against that. I don’t think he will though.” Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.