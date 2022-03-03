‘Love After Lockup’: Kevin’s Ex Is an Issue as Girlfriend Tiffany Prepares for Release in Exclusive Season Premiere Clip

Love After Lockup is back with a brand new season and brand new couples looking for love behind bars. The new season premieres Friday, March 4 on WE tv, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of one of the couples trying to see if their long-distance connection is the real deal or about to be severed by in-person problems.

Kevin and Tiffany first connected on the outside when the 32-year-old brunette beauty slid into the DMs of the self-proclaimed player, 38. Soon after connecting in person, Tiffany was arrested and sent to prison for 5 years on possession of a controlled substance charge, but the two have kept in contact with plans to pick up where they left off once Tiffany is released in just a few days. But will Kevin’s player ways blow up their relationship before it even rekindles?

“Tiffany’s release date is here in a couple days and I cant wait to see her,” Kevin says in PopCulture’s preview. “I fantasize about it all the time, sometimes I have to go check her out, get some of her pictures off the Facebook and remind myself of how sexy she is, you know?” After Tiffany is released, she’ll have to stay in a halfway house anywhere from 30 to 90 days, and while Kevin’s 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., is supportive of his dad, he has concerns about his father’s other relationships.

The truck driver promises he’ll tell Tiffany everything in “full detail” when she gets out, but assures his son she already knows about his ex and that he’s “dated some girls over the years” she was in prison. Kevin Jr. isn’t so sure his dad is ready to change his ways and “stop messing with other women,” however, and just as Kevin tries to reassure him he is, he gets a call from none other than his ex-girlfriend, Kayla.

“Kayla is just an ex-girlfriend of mine. We were probably together for maybe a year or more but after that, it’s kind of just been friends with benefits thing I guess,” Kevin tells the camera. “Now I’m trying to swing more to just friends without benefits.” That process might be slow going, however, as Kevin answers obliquely when asked the last time he and Kayla had sex.

Kevin Jr. tells his dad he needs to cut off Kayla altogether if he wants to make things work with Tiffany, but Kevin says he’s “tried not to be too rude about” setting new boundaries with his ex because of his “good heart.” Kevin Jr. is pretty sure all hell is about to break loose, however, when Tiffany gets out. “Kayla will lose it. She is going to cause problems,” he tells the camera. “I hope that my dad is prepared for that and is prepared to take precautions against that. I don’t think he will though.” Love After Lockup returns with a brand new season Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.