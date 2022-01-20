‘Love During Lockup’: Haley’s Big Plans With Dalton Scare Her Mom in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love During Lockup star Haley is making big plans for her future with fiancé Dalton, but her mom is terrified her lovestruck daughter is making a big mistake. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv show, Haley reveals to mom Camille she bought a new home that she, her 6-year-old son and her future husband can all live in together once Dalton is released from prison.

“Right now I live with my dad,” Haley explains. “He’s very helpful with helping me with [son] Hendrix. I just really wanted to buy a house for Hendrix and I and you know, I just wanna give him stability and structure and his own place.” Pulling up to the house with her mom for the first time, Camille is shocked and impressed when her daughter tells her that they’re standing outside her new home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You bought this? This is yours?” Camille asks. “This is so cute. I am really proud of you.” The celebration is tempered though when Haley brings up how excited she is to live in the house with Dalton. Camille admits to the camera of her daughter’s love life, “I think Haley has worked really hard at saving her money and wanting to do what’s best for Hendrix, so I’m extremely proud of her. I just wish she would make better choices.”

With Dalton as the topic of conversation, Camille wants to know if Haley plans on putting her fiancé on any of the homeownership paperwork. Haley responds that she hasn’t looked that far into it, and while she doesn’t expect him to even pay rent when he first gets out of prison, she knows he will “contribute.” Camille tells her daughter, “So my biggest fear is that you’re gonna put him on the deed to this and then something’s gonna happen and you’re gonna lose it. And you’ll be out all of your money that you put into it.”

Haley looks surprised at the sentiment, asking her mom how she would lose the money, then scoffs when her mom suggests a possible breakup looming in their future. “I feel like a lot of people underestimate me,” she tells the camera. “I know what’s right for what I need and for what Hendrix needs so I wish she would just trust me.”

It’s then that Dalton calls Haley, and even he seems shocked to hear that their talk of buying a house has turned into reality, asking his bride-to-be, “Our future house, what do you mean?” Will Haley and Dalton manage to turn this new house into a happy home? Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.