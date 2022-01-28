‘Love During Lockup’: Gabby Is Hiding a Secret From Chris Amid Cheating Drama in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love During Lockup‘s Gabby may be concerned about who her fiancé Chris is talking to behind bars, but she’s also hiding a secret of her own. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of the WE tv show, the 26-year-old reveals she’s taken on a job at a strip club that she’s hiding from her incarcerated beau.

“I haven’t been completely honest with Chris about what I’ve been doing on the outside world while he’s been locked up,” the Orange, New Jersey resident reveals. “Behind Chris’ back, I actually picked up a few shifts at the strip club as a bottle service girl.” She explains of all the secrecy, “Chris would kill me if he was to find out that I was working at a strip club.”

Chris’ jealousy might be “a thousand” on a scale of one to 10, but Gabby confesses that all the money he sent her from prison has gone quickly. “I need to get some money for us, so that’s what I’m going to do,” she tells the camera. There’s more than just bills to worry about, however, as Gabby confides in friend and co-worker Sherida she’s worried Chris has been cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend, Shannon.

Gabby is suspicious after Chris’ mom reached out to her to tell her not to pick him up from prison as scheduled in two days because he isn’t sure if he’ll actually be released. “I don’t think Chris’ mom Is genuine when she talks to me, and I really hope this isn’t Chris trying to play me but I don’t know,” she admits, adding that Chris has been “a little phone call unfaithful.”

It all comes back to Chris’ ex, who Gabby says “literally stalks [her] life,” posting about her on social media and roping in friends and family to “harass her.” Recently, Shannon sent a voice recording of Chris talking about Gabby, saying that they weren’t together and that he planned to keep it “a thousand” with Shannon.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Gabby tells Sherida, who agrees this isn’t a good sign. “Me and Chris did fight about it,” Gabby continues. “He says it is over with them.” Still, Gabby has a feeling something is not quite right. “If I found out that Chris is cheating on me, I would be devastated. I would be crushed. That would literally break my heart,” she worries. Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.