'Lotería Loca' Contestant Luigi Wins Big Off His Sentimental Strategy (Exclusive Clip)

CBS' new game show Lotería Loca is setting the bar. The Jaime Camil-hosted series had its premiere on Oct. 2. Inspired by the Latin bingo game Lotería, each episode sees two contestants going head to head to fill up their boards in the hopes of bringing home some big money. The series is one of few new shows to premiere on the CBS fall 2023 schedule, and a lot more is coming.

In a new exclusive clip for tonight's episode, 50-year-old contestant Luigi Decicco from Derry, New Hampshire picks the first card. Right off the bat, he is lucky and is able to get some money in his bank. His competition also has the card but gets no money since he didn't have control. It already looks like it's going to be a tight race. But who will end up taking home the gold?

Lotería Loca was first announced in May. It's created by Jeff Apploff, Aaron Solomon, and Alejandro Trevino. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produces the game show in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment. Apploff, Jaime Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, and Solomon serve as executive producers. Trevino serves as co-executive producer, with Apploff serving as showrunner.

The series already made history by being the first multicultural, bilingual, Latin-inspired game show on primetime television. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Jaime Camil said they "really want to give away a lot of money to everyday Americans, regardless of their background, regardless of their demographics." From the looks of the above clip, that sentiment is definitely true. Both contestants are off to a great start, even if only one of them has money. It's going to be entertaining to see what happens and who really makes bank.

Fans will have to tune in tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see who comes out on top, as well as every Monday night. Lotería Loca is also streaming on Paramount+ if you ever miss an episode or want to rewatch it. CBS' fall 2023 schedule may be a bit different than usual, but there is still a lot to look forward to, with plenty of new shows and reruns of some classic favorites. Lotería Loca is one of many shows airing this fall. Fans will want to watch it because it may just be your new favorite game show.