'Lotería Loca' Series Premiere Sneak Peek: Jaime Camil Introduces Historic Game Show (Exclusive Clip)

Jaime Camil is officially back on CBS with his new game show, Lotería Loca! The new series will see two players go head-to-head each episode as they take turns picking cards to get four in a row, a.k.a Lotería. Each time a card appears on their bingo-style card, they bring in big money. Furthermore, landing on a "Loca Card" creates a twist that gives players the opportunity to bank more cash by competing in wild and interactive challenges. Whoever gets the most "Loterías" on their board the fastest moves on to the final round for a chance to win the ultimate cash prize.

The Jane the Virgin alum serves as both host and executive producer. In an exclusive sneak peek for the premiere for PopCulture.com, Camil introduces the audience to the game show, the "Loca Dancers," and band leader Sheila E. The actor tells the musician that they are making history. "How so?" Sheila E. wonders. Lotería Loca is the first multi-cultural, bilingual, Latin-inspired game show ever to appear on primetime television. That is quite an incredible milestone.

Camil also introduced the first two contestants of the series. Who knows what kind of ride they're in for. It will be entertaining to see how the show plays out. From the looks of the sneak peek, it will be one interesting game show. Plus, you can't go wrong with Jaime Camil. This will be the first time the actor, most known stateside for his roles on Jane the Virgin and the short-lived CBS comedy Broke, will be hosting a game show. He did appear on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune last year, so at least he has been on the other side and knows what the contestants are going through.

Lotería Loca was first announced in May and is based on the popular game of chance Lotería. The series was created by Jeff Apploff, Aaron Solomon, and Alejandro Trevino. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produced the series in association with Warner Horizon and Apploff Entertainment. Apploff, Jaime Camil, Mike Darnell, Dan Sacks, Bridgett Theriault, and Solomon serve as executive producers, with Trevino serving as co-executive producer. Apploff is also the showrunner of Lotería Loca.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek of Lotería Loca above. Don't miss the series premiere of the new game show on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS as part of the network's fall 2023 schedule.