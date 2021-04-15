Jenna Dewan Set to Judge New Dance Competition 'Come Dance With Me'

✖

Jenna Dewan is set to judge a new dance competition called Come Dance With Me. The professional dancer is set to judge alongside Jingle Jangle star and producer Philip Lawrence. While the new show will be a dance competition, it won't be like any of the others that are already airing on the major networks. Instead, the talented dancers from across the nation that have earned their spot, will be allowed to bring one special family member who's supported their dreams and journey, to be their dance partner.

Each week, viewers will engage with each dancer as they are taken on an emotional journey either with their mother, father, grandparent or hero, according to Deadline. While the dancers are more trained than their guest, both will still get the guidance of a professional choreographer. The new reality competition will air on CBS and LL Cool J, along with his NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Chris O'Donnell will be the executive producers.

Fans are thrilled to see Dewan back at it not long after giving birth to her second child with Steve Kazee. The two welcomed their son Callum Michael Revel Kazee into the world in April 2020 and fans have followed along with their journey ever since. On February, Dewan took to Instagram to wish her man a happy Valentines day in a lengthy post while the two were on a hike in Los Angeles, California. "This is a picture of the man i love patiently waiting for a ground squirrel to poke out and say hi. You sat there in complete presence and patience and reverence while I had already given up and waited on the side taking this picture," she wrote.

"You have a magic to you that you've only begun to tap in to and everyone who meets you feels. I can only hope i am lucky enough to have many more moments of connection and joy and presence with you like we did on this hike. I am so grateful we've had eachother during this absolute insane year and I'm so grateful for that little perfect being that is asleep upstairs right now. We allllll love you [red heart emoji] me, Callum and evie." Fans poured into the comment section to show their love and support for the couple. Since the two got together in 2018 after she announced her split from ex-husband Channing Tatum, the two have been gushing over one another via social media ever since.