'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Gets Health Update Following Stroke, Hospitalization

Shirlene Pearson, known as Ms. Juicy Baby on Little Women: Atlanta, is out of the ICU after being hospitalized last month. In a health update shared to Pearson's Instagram account Monday night, her representatives from the Meme Agency announced the positive update and also confirmed that the 50-year-old reality star "did suffer a stroke."

In the post, the Meme Agency shared that they were "thankful to announce" that Pearson "has been moved out of the ICU." However, the statement continued, "There is a new journey ahead of her for healing. We can confirm that Ms Juicy did suffer a stroke." Commending Pearson as "an amazing actress, TV personality, and host," the update shared that "this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy." In a message from Pearson herself, the statement continued, "Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she's fighting and ready to go home. She wants to take her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers."

The update came after representatives for the Little Women: Atlanta star confirmed on April 29 that Pearson had been hospitalized and was in the intensive care unit. At the time, details of Pearson's ailment were not provided, though her team said she was "stabilized" and asked that fans "keep Ms Juicy in your prayers." In an update over the weekend, Pearson's reps shared that the star "was still in the ICU" and asked that people "stop the false rumors." Pearson herself shared in the statement, "I'm still the Queen of Atlanta boo."

Amid her hospitalization, and as Pearson looks ahead to her recovery, her sister, Tanya Evans, has started a GoFundMe page, the Little Women: Atlanta star's reps confirmed in the Monday update. Evans wrote on the page that her sister "suffered a stroke on Thursday, April 28th, and has been in the ICU since," and while Pearson has been moved out of the ICU and "is still in the hospital recovering for what we know will be a long road." Evans added, "Although we don't have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers." The page noted that as a result of her health complications, "household and medical bills have been piling up." The page has raised nearly $2,000 of its $25,000.

Pearson is best known for her appearance on Little Women: Atlanta. She first joined the series back in 2016, initially only appearing as a guest star throughout the first season. She quickly became a fan favorite of the Lifetime series, however, and the "Queen of Atlanta" was promoted to a full-time cast member, appearing in that role for the five seasons since the show's debut season.