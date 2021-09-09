‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Juicy Dishes on Her Love Life to Patti Stanger in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ms. Juicy may be feeling the love with an old friend, but the Little Women: Atlanta star’s pal, Millionaire Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger, is warning her not to put all her “eggs in one basket.” While filming Claws in Los Angeles, Juicy meets up with Stanger for lunch, but things quickly turn to talk of her love life in PopCulture’s exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show.

When Stanger asks if Juicy loves L.A., the radio show host acknowledges she does, but when asked if she’s ever dated a man in the Golden State city, she responds simply, “I’m good,” earning a laugh from her friend.

“What about Atlanta? What are the men like in Atlanta?” the Bravo personality continues. “When’s the last time you had a good guy in your life?” Juicy reveals that she currently has a good guy in her life, and even responds in the affirmative when asked about her thoughts on marrying him.



With the emotional connection established, Stanger continues with her line of questioning, asking, “What sexually turns you on?” Getting a shocked reaction from Juicy, she presses, “Come on! Have you ever dated a really tall, tall guy, like 6’2″, 6’3″?” Juicy reflects back on the 6’9″ “size 16” man she’s got waiting at home, with Stanger asking bluntly, “You climb that mountain?”

Juicy jokes she needs another drink for this line of questioning, but answers her friend, “To be honest with you Ms. Patti, I prefer very, very tall men.” Stanger agrees, “Makes you feel sexy, right? He’d spin you around like a top.” As Ms. Juicy looks slightly flustered, the reality personality points out she’s blushing, proving this might be even more serious than she initially thought.

Stanger advises Juicy, “You know, don’t put all your eggs in one basket, as my mother would say. Until that man takes you off the market, you gotta date like a man.” While Juicy hears her friend’s advice, she tells the camera she has no intention of taking her foot off the gas. “Date like a man? Girl, no, I’m a one guy at a time kinda girl,” she notes. “And even though I appreciate Ms. Patti’s advice, this ship has already sailed, honey.” Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.