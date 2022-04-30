'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Baby Rushed to ICU

✖

Shirlene Pearson, known as Ms. Juicy Baby on Little Women: Atlanta, is reportedly in the ICU after reportedly suffering a heart attack or stroke. On her Instagram page, Pearson's Meme Agency confirmed the news. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time," the message stated. "Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes."

Celebrities such as Ricky Smiley, whose morning show she worked on, sent well wishes to the reality star amid reports that she was in a coma."Y'all please pray for full recovery for @RealMsJuicyBaby," Smiley tweeted. The exact cause of her condition has not been revealed, but several reports speculate that she had suffered a stroke or a heart attack. Production sources told TMZ that Pearson has emphasized her health in the past two years and started working out and eating healthy. The sources say she had no serious health issues, as far as they know.

As the "Queen of Atlanta," Pearson became a fan favorite on the Lifetime show with catchphrases like "It's Ms. Juicy, baby." She serves as most of the castmates' talent manager and surrogate mom on the show. At first, Pearson was a recurring character on the show, but she quickly became a series regular.

In a 2019 interview with IOL, she admitted that life in front of the camera "is exhausting at times, but I live for this! I wouldn't trade any of this for a boring, mundane lifestyle. Bring it, honey." She told Vice in 2016 that people have misinterpreted her as a drama queen because of controversy on the show." I think people misunderstand the fact that I'm gonna tell it like it is," Juicy says. "They think it's being messy, but no—it's just me telling the truth. I have zero tolerance for BS."

"A lot of people can't [handle the truth], and they should come to me," she added. "I'll be polite, but the truth will set you free."Pearson appeared in the nail salon comedy-drama Claws as Tabitha between 2018 and 2019. She explained on The Rickey Smiley Show that she was cast because they saw her as a natural, and because of this, she even had extra lines on the show. In particular, Juicy described working with Niecy Nash as a "blessing."