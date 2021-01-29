'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy's Face Slashed in Cast Fight

✖

Little Women: Atlanta's Ms. Juicy had to be rushed to the hospital after sustaining a cut to the face during a cast fight just weeks before COVID-19 caused the country to go into lockdown, TMZ reported Friday. The brawl, which took place in February 2020 at Nouveau Bar & Grille, kicked off between Abira Greene and twins Amanda and Andrea Salinas, who have been going back and forth about their music careers for a while.

In footage of the fight, shared by TMZ here, things got ugly when the opposing parties spit on each other, and Ms. Juicy got caught in the crossfire of shattered glasses while trying to make peace. Seen with a huge gash on her head after being hit in the head with a cup, Ms. Juicy can be heard yelling, "I'm bleeding," before also stepping on broken glass and crying out. TMZ reported that Ms. juicy would end up rushing to the emergency room, where she got stitches and a CAT scan to see if any further damage was done. You can see graphic photos of the injury here.

The clip also shows some of the last footage of Ashley "Minnie" Ross, who would tragically die in a car crash on April 26 at the age of 34. Authorities determined that Ross was involved in a head-on crash when she appeared to have lost control of her car while traveling southbound on one side of the highway, which investigators believed caused her to jerk the steering wheel right. Ross went off-road briefly before hooking back to the left and colliding with another vehicle going northbound. While the other driver was taken to the hospital with complaints of pain, Ross was determined to be unresponsive at the scene, and would later be declared dead.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms. Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," a statement to PopCulture from Ross' management read. "This is too much too much!!!!!" Ms. Juicy wrote on Instagram at the time of the news, adding prayer hand emojis to the discourse of Ross' mourning co-stars and loved ones. "Prayers for Minnie's family!!!" Little Women: Atlanta airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.