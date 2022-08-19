'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Earns Praise From Wife Tori Over Construction Achievement

Zach Roloff has a knack for construction, at least according to his wife Tori Roloff. The Little People, Big World star found himself earning some praise from his wife, and being dubbed the "project guy," after he successfully completed an awesome project on their Oregon property, which Tori was eager to show off to her fans on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, according to In Touch Weekly, Tori shared a video that showed off the wooden walkway that her husband built all by himself, and she didn't hesitate to share how proud she was of him. In the clip, which showed Roloff taking a break on the walkway, Tori asked, "built this," with her husband replying by admitting that it was the "coolest" item on their property. After asking her husband if he was proud of himself, Tori went on to share some praise of her own, telling Roloff, "I'm proud of you. This is so good," before adding, "You're kind of like the project guy now. I like it."

Tori later showed off the walkway in a separate post, which included a video that showed her walking and lying down on the newly constructed walkway. As one fan asked in the comments if Roloff built it, Tori responded, "he did!!! So proud of him!!

"Project guy" is just the latest title Roloff has added to his resume. The TLC star recently added "dad of three" to that list after he and his wife welcomed their third child, Josiah Luke Roloff, on April 30. The little one joined older siblings Jackson 4, and Lilah, 2, and arrived at 9:02 a.m. weighing "7lbs, 6oz" and "19 1/2 inches long." The couple shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, where Roloff shared that little Josiah "came about two weeks early but we were ready! Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!"

Roloff and his wife recently marked another special occasion: their seventh wedding anniversary. Marking the special occasion on July 26, Tori wrote on social media, "I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every sing day [Zach Roloff]. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," adding, "Happy anniversary babe uh!! here's to many more years together!"