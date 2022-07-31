'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Pens Sweet Anniversary Message to Husband Zach

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship. The reality stars have officially been married for seven years. In honor of the anniversary, Tori took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to her husband.

Tori began by sharing some facts about their relationship. She and Zach have known each other for 11 years and have been married for seven years. They share three children together — Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. The couple also has three houses and, as Tori put it, has been on one "incredible ride." Alongside her caption, Tori posted a few photos of herself and her husband, whom she referred to as an amazing "life partner."

"I love you more this year than I did last, and fall more in love with you every sing day @zroloff07. You are the best husband to be and father to our kids and I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," Tori wrote. "Happy anniversary babe uh!! here's to many more years together!" Tori and Zach's wedding anniversary comes three months after they welcomed their third child together. Tori's pregnancy with her third child was captured for Little People, Big World. In the season finale, which aired in late July, Zach and Tori pondered what their family would look like once their third child arrived.

The couple shared that they were "very excited" for Jackson to be a big brother once again and for their daughter, Lilah, to be an older sibling. Although, they were a bit nervous about how Jackson would handle having another sibling. Zach said, "Jackson loves having one-on-one time with dad, it's probably his favorite thing." He added, "Jackson might have a harder time if it's a boy, or he just might have a hard time period with another sibling. Mom and dad's attention is once again, divided. We'll see what happens."

As Little People, Big World fans know, Zach and Tori did indeed have another boy and it seems as though Jackson and Lilah are enjoying having their little brother around. Tori recently shared some photos from Josiah's first trip to the beach. In the snaps, Jackson and Lilah appeared to have an amazing time during the excursion while they snuggled up with their little brother. Tori wrote about the trip, "Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil' bro our favorite beach spot! So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together!"