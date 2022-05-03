'Little People, Big World' Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Welcome 3rd Child After Miscarriage

✖

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are officially parents of three! The TLC couple shared the exciting news Tuesday that they welcomed their third child, a rainbow baby named Josiah Luke Roloff, "about two weeks early" on April 30. Little Josiah – who arrived after the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage and joins older siblings Jackson 4, and Lilah, 2 – arrived at 9:02 a.m. weighing "7lbs, 6oz" and "19 1/2 inches long."

Tori shared the news of her little one's arrival on Instagram with an adorable first-look video that began with the camera panning to a hat and a bow before showing a sleeping Josiah swaddled with a plaque resting on him reading, "Hello my name is Josiah Luke." The newly-minted mom of three went on to write in the caption, "Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke...You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!"

In a second post, Tori shared another image of her baby boy. In the photo, the newborn appeared to be sound asleep. The second image in the gallery showed Tori and her husband beaming as they held up their son. She captioned the gallery, "Josiah Luke Roloff," adding that the little one was "the best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!"

"Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!" Zach announced on his own account. "Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!"

Little Josiah's arrival comes after his parents announced in November that their family of four would soon be expanding to a family of five. At the time, Roloff shared a gallery of images as she announced, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" The news came after Roloff suffered a miscarriage in March at six weeks pregnant. The Tuesday birth announcement was met with plenty of congratulatory posts, with Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, commenting, "What a sweet little treat. Can't wait to watch Jackson show him the ways of the world." Former 19 Kids and Counting star Jill Dillard also extended her congratulations, writing, "Aww!! Congratulations friend!!"