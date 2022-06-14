'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Shares Photo of Husband Zach in Emergency Room

✖

Zach Roloff is on the mend after a scary at-home accident resulted in a trip to the emergency room. The Little People, Big World star was seen sporting a thumb splint in a new photo shared to Instagram on Sunday by his wife, Tori Roloff, as she recounted the incident, revealing that her husband injured his hand after taking a tumble over the weekend.

In a lengthy caption alongside the photo, which was shared with a second image showing Roloff holding 1-month-old Josiah Luke, Tori reflected on how her husband "is known as the hand man in these parts." The mom of three went on to share, "He loves holding hands. You'll always find him playing and inspecting my hands or our kids. It's one of my favorite things about him and our kids love it too." However, Zach's title as the household "hand man" was put in jeopardy over the weekend when an accident left him and his wife wondering if he broke his hand.

"Today Zach fell and we thought FOR SURE he broke his hand. I'd never seen a broken bone up close but I was sure that's what it looked like. We panicked an entire birthday party trying to decide whether to go to urgent care or the emergency room," Tori continued before revealing that her husband's injury thankfully wasn't as serious as a broken bone. "Turns out the hand man dislocated his thumb and thank the Lord nothing was broken. All I could think about was how he couldn't hold my hand or his kids (his first thought was there goes bocce at LPA). I'll spare you all the before pic but swipe for the after!"

Tori went on to share a message of a gratitude, writing that she is "so thankful it wasn't more serious and even more thankful for the nurses and doctors at the emergency room," admitting that she is "still not sure if that's where we should've gone." She concluded the post with a bit of humor, adding, "so glad we're all ok and I know Zach will be milkin' this one for a few days."

News of Roloff's injury, which came just months after the couple's 5-year-old son Jackson underwent leg surgery, was met with a flurry of well-wishes. The TLC star's mom, Amy Roloff, responded to tbe post by writing, "Thanks for calling me and I'm so glad it wasn't worse. You're so right, Zach has been called 'the hand man since he could touch and hold another's hand. [prayer hands emoji] it heals strong and well." One fan commented, "Get well soon Zach! Here's wishing you a speedy recovery!"