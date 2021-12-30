‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Annoying Complaint Ruining Her New Home

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff recently moved into their new home together in Washington. A little over two months after the move, Tori, 30, has plenty of reasons to love the new home, but she has one major complaint. Their fire alarms randomly go off.

On Dec. 28, Tori shared a video from her home with the fire alarm blaring in the background, reports InTouch Weekly. “Literally our only complaint about our new house,” Tori captioned the now-expired Instagram Story clip. “The fire alarms just randomly go off. This morning we couldn’t turn them off, so I had to call the [fire department.] So embarrassing.”

The alarm continued going off for “maybe 30 minutes,” Tori captioned a second video. She later shared another clip showing a fire truck leaving her home. “Thank you CCFD,” she wrote.

However, the problem will likely continue to persist. “[The fire department] couldn’t source the problem, so as soon [as] the snow clears we have to replace the whole system. Buuuuut, maybe we won’t have to deal with this anymore!!” Tori wrote in another post. “That was not where I saw my morning going.”

Back on Oct. 14, Tori surprised longtime LPBW fans by announcing she and Zach left Portland, Oregon and moved to Washington. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very greenhouse in Portland yesterday,” Tori wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in…WASHINGTON!”

The announcement left fans wondering if Tori and Zach, the last of Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff’s children still appearing on LPBW, planned to leave the TLC series. However, Tori did not say where in Washington she and Zach moved to. Portland is just south of the Washington-Oregon border and Tori has also told fans they are only an hour away from Roloff Farms. She has also posted photos from the Oregon Zoo and Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum, proving it wouldn’t be too difficult for her and Zach to appear on LPBW Season 23.

Tori and Zach, 30, are parents to Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2. Tori is expecting their third child in the spring. In November, Tori told a fan the couple plans to be surprised by the baby’s gender so they will not have a gender reveal party.