‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Gives Bright Update on Son Jackson After Surgery

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a positive update on son Jackson’s health, just hours after he came home from the hospital. Jackson, 4, underwent surgery to help correct his bowing legs earlier this week. In a video on Thursday, Jackson was seen walking towards his mother using a small walker. This is the latest major moment for Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, this year, as the two are also expecting their third child.

“This kid is absolutely killin’ it. I am so proud,” Tori captioned the video. She also pointed out that the results of the surgery will not be immediately apparent, which is why his legs still appear to be bowing in the clip. “For those who will notice: the surgery was to help straighten his legs over time. It was the less invasive surgery (thank goodness) and easier all around on Baby J. So we won’t see a difference for awhile but he is so resilient and is taking it all like a champ.” Tori, 30, also shared a photo of Jackson playing with LEGO bricks.

On Tuesday, Tori posted a photo of Jackson sleeping in a hospital bed, with his beloved stuffed rabbit by his side. Jackson was “So brave and confident” during the process, and Tori was “so proud” of her son as he spoke with the doctors and nurses. “Today has been one of the hardest days I’ve ever had,” Tori wrote to her fans. “Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

The news that Jackson had surgery should not be a complete surprise for Little People, Big World viewers. Tori and Zach talked about the possibility of Jackson needing life-changing surgeries during a May episode. Like Zach, Jackson and his little sister Lilah Ray were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. On LPBW, Tori said she thought it was the best thing for Jackson to have leg surgery now before he’s “hurting.”

“I think with Jackson’s legs, it’s mostly just like, I don’t want it to get to a point where he’s hurting because I’m pretty sure it’s gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life and I just want to make sure that we’re ready to move on it,” Tori said on the show. She later told Zach, 31, that she didn’t “want to let it get go too far” before his legs got worse. She didn’t want to see Jackson go through the same painful surgeries Zach did.

Tori is now expecting the couple’s third child. They shared the happy news on Nov. 17, months after Tori said she suffered a miscarriage. “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you,” Tori wrote, alongside new family photos. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”