‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff’s Son Undergoes Major Surgery

Just a few weeks after announcing they are expecting again, Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff shared another major family update on Tuesday. Their eldest child, son Jackson, 4, underwent leg surgery. Jackson was “so brave and confident” before the surgery to help his bowing legs, Tori wrote, alongside a photo of Jackson in his hospital bed with a stuffed rabbit by his side.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori wrote. “This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made [Zach] and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

The TLC star called the day of Jackson’s surgery “one of the hardest days” of her life. “Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him,” Tori wrote. “Love you baby j! Let’s go home and make popcorn!” She also confirmed that the stuffed rabbit never left Jackson’s side.

Jackson and his younger sister Lilah Ray, 2, were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Before they were born, Zach and Tori knew they both had a 50% chance of inheriting achondroplasia from their father, but they didn’t want that to define them. “Sure, there was a chance our kids could have dwarfism, and there was also a chance that none of our kids would have dwarfism. Whatever we got is what we were going to love and roll with,” Zach told PEOPLE in April 2020, adding that he thinks this will create a strong “brother-sister relationship” between Lilah Ray and Jackson.

Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, recently announced they are expecting again. The pair, who marked their six-year wedding anniversary in 2021, announced Tori’s pregnancy by sharing a new family photo on Nov. 17. They also included a picture of them holding an ultrasound image. Their new baby is expected in spring 2022. “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you,” Tori wrote. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The pregnancy news came months after Tori announced she suffered a miscarriage in March. At the time, she posted a photo of a cross-stitch illustration showing the family with Jesus, who held a baby to represent the one the couple lost. The picture also included a positive pregnancy test. By sharing her story with the world, Tori hoped to show other women who suffered miscarriages they are not alone.

“I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself,” she wrote on March 13. “I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do – thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all.”