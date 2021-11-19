‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Will Be ‘Surprised’ by Third Pregnancy

Little People, Big World‘s Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff are embracing a bit of mystery when it comes to their third child, with the expectant mom revealing in an Instagram Q&A Thursday that they don’t plan on finding out the sex of the baby before they are born. Asked by a fan if they were planning on a “gender reveal” as they had with son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, the TLC personality responded that they intended on being “surprised” this time around.

“Nope,” Roloff replied. “We’re going to be surprised!” Roloff and husband Zach are also attempting to leave as a surprise if their third child will have dwarfism, but the pregnant star shared it might not be entirely possible. “Do you want to know if this baby is a dwarf or let it be?” one follower asked. “I wish this could be a surprise too but when they tell me I need a c section it makes it sort of obvious,” she replied.

She continued, “We won’t know if he or she is a dwarf until further into pregnancy. And with dwarves it’s encouraged to have a c section because of bigger head size. I was saying, I’d love to not know but IF my doc says I need a C-section, it would be obvious to us.” Zach has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, as does his mother, Amy Roloff, and both Jackson and Lilah.

Roloff and Zach announced they were expecting their third child Wednesday, sharing a family photo featuring Jackson holding a sign revealing his younger sibling will arrive in spring 2022. “We are so excited!” Roloff wrote in the caption. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Zach added on his own profile, “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” sharing a photo of Roloff smiling as she held a picture of their ultrasound. As for if the couple is planning on adding another child to the family after number three? Roloff told fans during her Q&A she was “definitely feeling like this one may complete our family,” adding as a caveat, “But never say never.”